Adele: If 30 wasn't coming out now, I'd probably never put it out

Adele says she'd likely have shelved her comeback album "if it wasn't coming out now".



The 33-year-old Grammy-winner poured her heartbreak from her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki into '30' - the follow-up to 2015's '25' - and she has admitted she could've easily ditched the entire record because she's since "moved on" and is loved-up with boyfriend Rich Paul now, but she felt the vulnerable songs deserved to have their moment.



In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the 'Easy On Me' hitmaker confessed: “If it wasn’t coming out now, I think I probably would never put it out.



“I know I would’ve changed my mind and been like, ‘It’s moved on. Let’s start the next album.’ And I couldn’t do that to this album. I feel like it deserves to come out."



'30' is released on November 19, and it includes the raw track 'Hold On', a soundtrack to Amazon's new Christmas advert, and she bares her soul while singing about her split from the charity boss in the emotional lyrics.



At one point, she sings: "I swear to God I'm such a mess, the harder I try I regress."



And in another line, she adds: "Every day feels like the road I'm on, might just open and swallow me whole."



She then sings: "Let time be patient, let pain be gracious, just hold on. I will survive."



Elsewhere, the 'Hometown Glory' singer - who has nine-year-old son Angelo with her ex-spouse - denied reports she is set for Las Vegas residency, as "there’s f****** nothing available.”



It had been claimed Adele had been taking advice from Celine Dion ahead of a rumoured stint in Sin City.



There were whispers that she had been getting tips from the 'My Heart Will Go On' hitmaker about making a residency work - with Celine playing in the US city during a record-breaking four-year run between 2003 and 2007 before returning to perform in Vegas from 2011 to 2019.



A source claimed: "Adele adores Celine. When they met she asked all about how she manages the workload.



"Celine was happy to help and recommend Vegas. Adele wants to be near her LA home so it's a great option."