BBC Radio 2 In Concert returns live plus audience with Duran Duran and Coldplay

Radio 2 In Concert returns this December with two spectacular concerts from global giants Coldplay and Duran Duran. They will be performing in front of a small audience of fans at the BBC’s Radio Theatre in Broadcasting House, London.



The shows will be broadcast live on BBC Radio 2, BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer and be available on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer for 30 days after broadcast.



Tickets will be allocated via ballot, with audiences able register to apply at www.bbc.co.uk/radio2inconcert. Registration opens in Jo Whiley’s Radio 2 show from 8pm on Thursday 11th November, and closes at 11.59pm on Monday 15th November.



Jo Whiley said: “Duran Duran and Coldplay are two simply breath-taking bands and I can’t wait to welcome them to In Concert in December. Duran Duran has been a part of my life since I was a teenager in the 80s and I’m so proud to say that I’ve been a part of Coldplay’s world since their very early days! Do please join us for these two amazing gigs.”



Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2, said: “I’m delighted that Radio 2 In Concert is returning this December with two stellar performances from two of the world’s biggest bands – Duran Duran and Coldplay. With them performing their biggest hits and newest music in front of a small audience of fans, it’s going to be a such a treat... and sure to the hottest ticket in town!”



Simon Le Bon of Duran Duran said: “We are so looking forward to playing for Radio 2 In Concert this December. The station has supported us and our music more than we could have hoped. So at last, we'll get to play songs from our new album, FUTURE PAST, along with Duran Duran classics at the wonderful BBC Radio Theatre, and add our name to the illustrious list of artists who've made it on to this legendary series.”



Coldplay said: “Playing live and finding connection with people is why we exist as a band so we’re super excited to play Radio 2 In Concert. It’s going to be a special night so please join us in person, on the radio or on BBC iPlayer.”



Radio 2 In Concert: Duran Duran

Thursday 2nd December, 7-8pm, on Radio 2, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds

Rock legends Duran Duran perform with a set that will feature classic hits and music from their latest - and fifteenth - album, Future Past. Since their 1978 formation and 1981 debut, the iconic UK quartet - Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Roger Taylor - Duran Duran has continued to charge forward sonically, stylistically and spiritually.



The group’s sales have eclipsed 100 million records worldwide. Among dozens of accolades and honours, they’ve earned two Grammy Awards, two Ivor Novellos, two Brits (including Outstanding Contribution to Music in 2004), a Lifetime Achievement MTV VMA, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



Radio 2 In Concert: Coldplay

Tuesday 7th December, 7-8pm, on Radio 2, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds

Global superstars Coldplay perform in the intimate setting of the BBC Radio Theatre, London, ahead of their global stadium tour in 2022. The band is celebrating the latest in an unbroken run of nine Number One studio albums with their current, ninth release, called Music of the Spheres.



Coldplay has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. They’ve won nine Brits, seven Grammys, and their first three albums - Parachutes (2000), A Rush of Blood to the Head (2002), and X&Y (2005) - are among the best-selling albums in UK chart history. One of the world's best-selling bands, they will perform a set jam-packed with songs from the new album and classics from their extensive back catalogue.



The last Radio 2 In Concert performance was with Dido performing at Maida Vale on 9th December 2019, but the station has delivered live music to listeners throughout the lockdown with Radio 2 House Music sessions which have featured some of the biggest names in music, including Barry Manilow, Melanie C, Cliff Richard, Ronan Keating, Travis, Aloe Blacc, Nell Bryden, Lola Lennox and Jessie Ware, with many accompanied remotely by the BBC Concert Orchestra. In 2020 Radio 2 Live at Home featured performances from around the world with Sheryl Crow, Craig David, Erasure, Sir Tom Jones, The Killers, John Legend, McFly, Gregory Porter, The Pretenders and Nile Rodgers & CHIC feat. Rebecca Ferguson. And Radio 2 Live earlier this year featured four gigs in four nations with a small audience of fans, with Manic Street Preachers in Cardiff, Steps in Manchester, Westlife in Belfast and Texas in Glasgow.