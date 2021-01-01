Avril Lavigne 'didn't like' her song Breakaway, which became a Kelly Clarkson hit

Avril Lavigne "didn't like" her song 'Breakaway', which ended up becoming a hit for Kelly Clarkson.

The 'Bite Me' singer co-wrote the 2004 mega-hit, which was originally intended for her 2002 debut studio album,' Let Go'.

However, because it was a ballad and the 37-year-old star went for a pop-punk style, it ended up being sent to the 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker, who recorded it for the soundtrack to 'The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement', and it was also the title track on her 2004 LP.

Speaking on 'Audacy Check', Avril recalled: “Oh my gosh. Isn’t that crazy? ‘Breakaway’ was a song that I worked on and co-wrote for my first album, Let Go. I just didn’t like it.

“It was like a ballad. I was just like, it feels like a church song. I was just not there.

“It went to Kelly Clarkson, and I’m pretty sure it went No. 1."

The 'Sk8er Boi' star hailed the 39-year-old singer for taking the song "to the next level".

Avril added: “She has an incredibly strong, beautiful voice and an insane range.

“She took that song to the next level and f******owned it, so that was cool. On my last tour, I actually added it to my setlist for the first time."

The 'When You're Gone' hitmaker has just released her debut song on Travis Barker's DTA Records, 'Bite Me'.

She announced on Instagram: “Let’s f*** s*** up!

“Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker’s record label DTA Records!

“Should I drop my first single next week ?”

And the 45-year-old drummer captioned a GIF of them popping bubbles: "Welcome to @dtarecords @avrillavigne !"

Travis recently supplied the drums on Avril and Willow Smith's track 'Grow' from the latter's album 'Lately I Feel Everything'.

Avril is returning to her pop-punk roots after 2019's emotional departure, 'Head Above Water', which detailed the star's battle with Lyme disease.

The 'Nobody's Home' rocker is dating rap rocker Mod Sun and recently teamed up with her beau on his track 'Flames'.

The 'Girlfriend' star previously confirmed her seventh studio album is complete after being in the studio with producer John Feldmann, Mod, Travis, and Machine Gun Kelly.