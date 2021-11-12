Phoebe Bridgers 'got teary' recording Taylor Swift's Nothing New

Phoebe Bridgers got "teary" recording her vocals on Taylor Swift's 'Nothing New'.

The 'Smoke Signals' singer is featured on the re-record of the outtake from the Grammy-winner's landmark 2012 album 'Red', and has revealed emotions were high when she laid down her part.

Phoebe said of guesting on 'Red (Taylor's Version)': “It’s just been a dream.

“I just am so excited to have people take it at face value the day that it comes out, because I got teary recording it. I just couldn’t be more excited.”

Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton also feature on tracks dusted off 'From the Vault' of the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker.

The former is on a new version of 'Everything Has Changed', and the pair have also recorded a new duet together called 'Run', while the country superstar will appear on the new cut of 'I Bet You Think About Me'.

'Red (Taylor's Version)' is set to follow April's 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)', the new recording of her 2008 album.

Taylor decided to re-record her early albums after Scooter Braun purchased her former record label, Big Machine Label Group, for $300 million, and with it acquired the rights to her back catalogue.

Scooter's Ithaca Holdings then sold the catalogue to Shamrock Holdings.

After the purchase, Taylor claimed she was never offered the chance to buy her own master recordings.

And Phoebe hailed Taylor as "inspiring" and "the coolest" for reclaiming what's rightfully hers.

She added to Billboard: “It’s really inspiring for me and a lot of musicians.

“I think a lot of people make a couple of records [and are] like, ‘Oh wow, I hit the top, I’m great now.'

“The fact that she just has always wanted more from the world – like, ‘No, no, no, f*** you, I’m going to make it again, I’m going to make it better, and it’s going to belong to me’ – is the coolest.”

'Red (Taylor's Version') is due for release on Friday (12.11.21).