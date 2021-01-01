Avril Lavigne offered Breakaway to Kelly Clarkson because it sounded like a 'church song'

Avril Lavigne offered Breakaway to Kelly Clarkson because it sounded too much like a "church song".



The single - written by Avril, Matthew Gerrard, and Bridget Benenate - was originally intended for the Canadian singer's 2002 debut studio album, Let Go, but she decided the production didn't suit the rest of the record, so passed it on to several other artists, including Kelly.



"Oh my gosh. Isn't that crazy? Breakaway was a song that I worked on and co-wrote for my first album, Let Go. I just didn't like it," Avril confessed during an interview for Audacy Check In on Wednesday. "It was like a ballad. I was just like, it feels like a church song. I was just not there."



Kelly recorded Breakaway for The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement soundtrack, and it was included on her second studio album, Breakaway, which was released in 2004.



"It went to Kelly Clarkson, and I'm pretty sure it went number one. She has an incredibly strong, beautiful voice, and an insane range. She took that song to the next level and f**king owned it, so that was cool. On my last tour, I actually added it to my setlist for the first time," the 37-year-old said.



Avril also revealed she would be open to performing Breakaway with Kelly one day.



"That would be fun," she added.