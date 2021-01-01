Britney Spears reveals Donatella Versace is designing her wedding dress

Britney Spears has revealed Donatella Versace is designing her wedding dress.



The popstar took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of images showing her posing in a pale pink chiffon gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and voluminous skirt.



In the accompanying caption, Britney divulged that she had tapped Donatella to create her dream gown for her upcoming nuptials to Sam Asghari.



"No... this is not my wedding dress bahahah!!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak.... Have a good night folks," the 39-year-old wrote.



Britney didn't share any further details about her wedding, and Donatella hasn't commented on her plans for the singer's dress.



But whatever the Italian fashion designer creates, it will no doubt be quite different from the white strapless Monique Lhuillier gown she wore for her 2004 wedding to Kevin Federline.



The Toxic hitmaker was married to Kevin until 2007. She got engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam in September, with the pair reportedly set to tie the knot soon after her controversial conservatorship is terminated. The next hearing is scheduled to take place on 12 November.