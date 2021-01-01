Can't Get Impostor Syndrome Out Of My Head: Kylie Minogue on self-doubt

Kylie Minogue still feels like an impostor in pop music.

The 53-year-old music icon first found fame playing mechanic Charlene Robinson on iconic Australian soap opera 'Neighbours' in the 80s.

And despite being one of the biggest-selling music stars on the planet, the often-dubbed Princess of Pop still suffers from self-doubt about her pop star credentials.

Speaking on BBC Two's 'Later... With Jools Holland', she said: “It used to drive me crazy and I can still hear the voices in my head, it’s terrible.

"I’ve got to let go of it – ‘She acts, she doesn’t sing, you’re not a singer’.

“It would never make any sense to me, so I really had to forge my path through and find my way and try to not listen to that.

“I had to really believe in myself that you can do more than one thing.”

Kylie recorded her latest album, 'Disco', amid the coronavirus lockdown in 2020, but previously admitted that, at one point, she questioned whether all of her efforts were worthwhile.

She explained: "There was a point during lockdown and during all of that where I guess maybe the album was kind of finished. And I did question, what does this mean? What's the point? There's so much happening in the world and there's no discos open.

"But the main question that kind of reassured me to keep going was, 'What will I achieve if I don't release it?' And the answer, that's really easy, was absolutely nothing. So we stuck with 'Disco'."

The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker built a studio at her London home and admitted that the recording process was a bit chaotic.

The 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' hitmaker said: "I think if there was a kind of fly-on-the-wall camera, it would've been a comedy.

"I mean, me trying to wrangle the sound absorber, which bit goes where, lots of googling YouTube tutorials and calling a friend."