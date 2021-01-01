Enter Shikari's Rou Reynolds slams UK government over Shetland Cambo oil field plans

Enter Shikari's Rou Reynolds has slammed the government for their plans to approve a ?Cambo oil field later this year.

The 35-year-old rocker says Boris Johnson's government needs to be held accountable if they allow the polluting tract of land used for the purpose of extracting petroleum to be permitted west of Shetland.

The #StopCambo campaign notes on their website: "Cambo’s owners, the oil giant Shell and private-equity backed Siccar Point Energy, want permission to extract 170 million barrels of oil in the first phase alone. The emissions from this would be equivalent to the annual carbon pollution from 18 coal-fired power stations. The companies plan to operate the field until 2050, the same year the UK has committed to be net zero."

It adds: "In May, the International Energy Agency said that to stay within safe climate limits, there can be no new oil, gas or coal developments. At the exact moment we should be reducing our production of oil and gas, the UK government is planning to expand it."

And the 'Arguing With Thermometers' star says the United Nations Climate Change Conference currently taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, is one thing, but it's important that "we point the finger where it should be pointed at the government and the fossil fuel industry."

Speaking to 'BBC Sport', the frontman urged: “I think still the focus is making sure we point the finger where it should be pointed at the government and the fossil fuel industry.

“You know, we’ve got the government apparently looking at approving the Cambo oil field which would emit three million tonnes of carbon over its lifetime.

“So stuff like that, that’s what we use our platform for, to get real information out there and try and work towards stopping that.”

On top of the detrimental impact on the climate, environmental activists fear it will prove lethal to the abundance of species in the area.

The government is expected to make a full assessment of the area and its impact on the environment.