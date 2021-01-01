Nile Rodgers would love Noel Gallagher collaboration

Nile Rodgers would love to work with Noel Gallagher.

The Chic legend - who first met the former Oasis rocker at London's Abbey Road studios a couple of years ago, when the 'Don't Look Back In Anger' hitmaker was working on his 2019 song 'Black Star Dancing' - has admitted he'd be keen on a collaboration in the future.

Nile told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "If he wants to talk about making music, I'm down.

"Noel was just with us at a listening party with The Zutons.

“The reason why he was there was that he let us borrow a couple of his guitars to make the record and it was perfect because we needed them and we didn’t have them. I love him, he’s a good guy.”

There is certainly mutual admiration on both sides, as Noel previously had some very kind words for the 69-year-old star.

He said: "Nile is unbelievable. He is a dude."

Meanwhile, Nile recently revealed Ryan Tedder asked him to produce a song on Ariana Grande's new album.

The pop superstar's fellow 'The Voice' coach John Legend has co-written the track for the record, and the 'Le Freak' musician - who has been told to keep tight-lipped about the direction - is lending his talents.

He explained: "Over the last two weeks I’ve done pre-production for The Zutons' new album.

“I just finished John Legend and Ariana Grande too. Working with Ariana was great.

"Look, Ryan Tedder is such an awesome writer that when he called me and gave me the instructions I was like, ‘I’ve got this’.

“I don’t say that in an egotistical way. I believe it's my job to take artists from this place to that place.

“I can’t reveal what the music is like though, that’s for her to reveal.”