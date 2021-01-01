Lorde postpones Australian and New Zealand tour dates until 2023

Lorde has delayed her tour dates in Australia and New Zealand to 2023 due to COVID-19.

The ‘Solar Power’ hitmaker is “beyond devastated” to have axed the first leg of her 2022 tour, which was due to begin in March, due to pandemic travel-restrictions being so uncertain because she'd hoped to kick off her concert series in her native New Zealand.

The 25-year-old singer told fans in a statement: “I am beyond devastated to be postponing these shows. Starting the tour in New Zealand was always really important to me, and would have been a huge high.”

Lorde - whose real name is Ella Yelich O'Connor - “fought the decision” but ultimately had to rearrange due to the “unforeseen moving parts" and decided she would rather hold off until she knew for certain there would be no issues.

The ‘Green Light’ star - who has been living in New York City - continued: “I fought this decision for a long time, but the truth is that touring internationally through a COVID outbreak has a ton of unforeseen moving parts, and I’d much rather play for you when we’re all confident it will go smoothly.

“I want to apologise wholeheartedly to the fans. I’m so gutted to let you down, but so grateful for your understanding.”

Along with the postponed dates, the ‘Royals’ singer will be adding more gigs to places already sold out, including Days Bay in Lower Hut in New Zealand, Riverstage in Brisbane and Perth’s Belvoir Amphitheatre.

The tour included a headline slot at the Christchurch music festival Electric Avenue in 2022. However, she will now be top billing in 2023.

All purchased tickets will be accepted on the new dates and full refunds will be provided to those unable to attend the new dates, if requested by 10 December.

Last month, the musician shared in her newsletter that she was feeling “lonely” and attributed part of it to not being on the road, along with feeling homesick for New Zealand and not being on social media

Lorde wrote in her Solar Power Institute Bulletin email: “"Normally I'd be doing festivals and shows already, pinging around the world and touching your faces, so that probably contributes to the loneliness a little bit."