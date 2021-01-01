Kanye West calls for end of Drake feud

Kanye West has called on Drake to set aside their differences so they can perform together at a concert in December.

The Stronger rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has been embroiled in a feud with Drake for the past few years, and it escalated this year as they geared up to release their respective albums, Donda and Certified Lover Boy, within a week of each other.

However, on Monday, Kanye appeared in a video posted by record executive J. Prince and called for the feud to end so they could work together to help campaign for the release of imprisoned gang leader Larry Hoover.

"This is Ye and J. Prince. I'm making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest," he said while reading his statement from his phone. "I'm asking Drake on December 7th to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year, live in Los Angeles, with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover. I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together."

In the caption, Prince, who is best known for helping Drake get signed to Young Money Entertainment, explained that he met with Kanye at Rothko Chapel in Houston, Texas, to pass on a message from Larry, who is serving six life sentences for charges including murder, drug conspiracy, and extortion.

"So I met with Ye to pass on the message from my brother Larry Hoover who said he would like to see peace between the two of them," he explained. "Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did. I'm looking forward to all of us working together in unison to elevate our communities around the world."

Kanye previously asked former U.S. President Donald Trump to grant Larry clemency back in 2018.