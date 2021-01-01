Faith Evans and Stevie J split

Faith Evans and Stevie J have split after three years of marriage.

The I'll Be Missing You singer married the record producer and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star in 2018, with the couple also releasing the hit song, A Minute.

However, in legal documents obtained by editors at Entertainment Tonight, Stevie filed to divorce Faith at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday.

Neither Faith nor 50-year-old Stevie, real name Steven Jordan, has commented on the news.

The 48-year-old was married to rap icon The Notorious B.I.G. from 1994 until his death in 1997, and to Todd Russaw from 1998 until their divorce in 2011.

Meanwhile, Stevie was previously in relationships with Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars Mimi Faust and Joseline Hernandez.