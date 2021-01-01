Olly Alexander reveals the one Sir Elton John voicemail he'll never erase

Olly Alexander will never wipe a special voicemail he received from Sir Elton John.



The Years & Years star missed a call from the 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker asking him to perform the 'It's A Sin' soundtrack by Pet Shop Boys with him at The BRIT Awards.



Olly recently starred in the moving drama about the HIV/AIDS crisis in London in the 1980s, and he and Elton ended up taking to the stage to duet on the 1987 hit by the synth-pop legends at the awards ceremony in May, a moment the 'Desire' hitmaker will never forget.



Speaking on an upcoming episode of Swedish chat show 'Skavlan', Olly said of the 74-year-old music legend: “He watched 'It’s A Sin' and called up everybody in the cast and he asked if we could sing at The BRITs.



“I still have his voicemail on my phone. To have Elton John’s voice on my phone?.?.?.?"



The pair subsequently released the cover in support of Elton's AIDS Foundation.



Recalling being personally invited by the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker to perform at the bash, he said at the time: "Elton phoned me and asked if I would be up for doing a special performance for the BRITs. When I was on stage with him, I thought back to being a little kid watching him at the BRIT Awards and I thought, 'I just can't believe I'm doing this.'"



The 31-year-old actor-and-singer recently revealed Elton calls him up "every week" to check on him like an "auntie".



Olly shared: “He calls me up once a week just to check how I’m doing. He has actually been my auntie this year, in a way that I just could never, ever have expected. He just came into my life. Elton f****** John picked me up a bit... That’s what he does: picks artists up. And he loves to do it.”