Drake breaks silence following Astroworld Festival tragedy

Travis Scott's surprise guest Drake has broken his silence about the Astroworld Festival tragedy on Friday.

The Hotline Bling rapper appeared as a surprise guest towards the end of Scott's headlining set, joining him onstage in Houston, Texas for two tracks, including Sicko Mode, and they have both come under fire for carrying on with the show despite the crowd surge, which killed eight people and injured many more.

Drake broke his silence about the tragedy on Monday, writing on Instagram, "I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy... My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all."

Drake was named as a defendant alongside Scott and Live Nation officials, among others, in a lawsuit filed over the weekend by injured fan Kristian Parades. In his complaint, he claimed Drake "helped incite the crowd" and he and Scott both continued to perform "as the crowd became out of control".

In earlier statements, Scott said he was "devastated" about the incident and his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, insisted the show wouldn't have continued if they were aware of the crush.

On Monday, Jenner's sister Kendall - who attended the festival - issued a statement on her Instagram Stories, which read, "I'm truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved. Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time."

Their older half-sister Kim Kardashian also wrote, "Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy. We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing - as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated."

Scott has pledged to cover the funeral costs for the eight victims - who were aged between 14 and 27 - and will reportedly also give full refunds to all attendees.

He has pulled out of his headlining slot at the upcoming Day N Vegas Festival on 13 November and has been replaced by Post Malone.