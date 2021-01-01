Bruno Mars jokes he could be on third Cardi B collaboration instead of Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars would be on his third Cardi B collaboration instead working with Anderson .Paak if the pandemic hadn't happened.

The 36-year-old singer - who has formed soulful supergroup Silk Sonic with his fellow musician - joked the global health crisis is the only reason they were teaming up on new album 'An Evening With Silk Sonic'.

Asked if the union was planned, he quipped: "Absolutely not. I would've been promoting my third song with Cardi B."

As quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, Anderson added: "We would both be on tour. The pandemic happened and this is one positive thing that came out of it."

The 'Uptown Funk' hitmaker admitted he and Anderson tried to "out-perform" each other in every way during their time in the studio.

He explained: "It's different. Not one of the instruments is not live. It might not be the most TikTok friendly sound in 2021, but this is what comes out.

"Me and Andi were in the studio trying to out-sing each other, out-write each other and out-perform each other. It was like a friendly competition."

His co-star agreed, noting the sessions were "non-stop laughing and non-stop joking".

It wasn't always the easiest ride, and Bruno teased Anderson for his jewellery rattling into the microphone while they were recording.

On the subject of the most difficult part of the project, he joked: "Dealing with Andi and his ego.

"He keeps wearing jewellery and the microphone keeps picking up the jewellery. The diamonds are fake - why are you wearing them?"

Bruno recently admitted the pair don't always see eye to eye in the studio, but it helps them learn what works.

He explained: "Yeah, [we disagree] all the time! That's the beauty of it though. Being able to have a conversation.

"The truth is, every time we disagree that means it's wrong, because when it's right, it's unanimous. You're just fighting to fight.

"I know what you're gonna ask, 'Who's normally wrong?' Most of the time, it's Andy! [laughs]"