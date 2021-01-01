Camila Cabello unveils meaningful neck tattoo

Camila Cabello has had a meaningful design tattooed on the back of her neck.



The singer/actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a close-up image of her new ink, which resembles a delicate braid.



In the accompanying caption, Camila explained that the tattoo was inspired by Robin Wall Kimmerer's 2020 book, Braiding Sweetgrass.



"The word ecology is derived from the Greek word 'oikos', the word for home," she began, quoting the book. "This book on Indigenous wisdom and plants changed my life. After I read it, I knew I'd never look at the earth and all of its inhabitants the same. It taught me about reciprocity, about the gift and wisdom in Mother Nature, and that when we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves."



Camila concluded her post with the words, "All flourishing is mutual," and thanked tattoo artist Kane Navasard for helping her "honour this special book".



The 24-year-old is no stranger to body art, and also has the words "It's a mystery" in cursive script on one of her fingers - a tribute to her mother as well as a reference to a scene in the 1998 film, Shakespeare in Love.