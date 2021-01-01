Travis Scott sued by injured fans over Astroworld Festival tragedy

Travis Scott has been hit with lawsuits from two injured fans following the crowd surge at his Astroworld Festival on Friday.

Eight people were killed following a crowd surge while the rapper was performing at the festival, held at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, with approximately 17 others suffering serious injuries.

Manuel Souza, who claims he was left with "serious bodily injuries when the uncontrolled crowd at the concert knocked him to the ground and trampled him", filed a lawsuit against Scott, the rapper's Cactus Jack Records, and officials at Live Nation and ScoreMore, among others, on Saturday. He is seeking at least $1 million (£740,000) in damages and a temporary restraining order to prevent any destruction of evidence.

"Tragically, due to Defendants' motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers' health and safety, and due to their encouragement of violence, at least 8 people lost their lives and scores of others were injured at what was supposed to be a night of fun," the lawsuit, obtained by People, reads. "Plaintiff's injuries were the inevitable and predictable result of Defendants' conscious disregard of the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers that had been escalating since hours earlier."

In a separate complaint obtained by DailyMail.com, Kristian Parades claimed he was "severely injured" in the crush, which he insisted was the result of the "negligence, carelessness and recklessness" of his named defendants, which include Scott, Drake, and Live Nation officials, among others. In the lawsuit, Parades claimed special guest Drake "helped incite the crowd" and he and Scott both continued to perform "as the crowd became out of control".

He is seeking $1 million in damages for his injuries, plus the costs of his medical bills, and a jury trial.

Scott has yet to comment on the legal action. In a video posted over the weekend, he told fans he was "devastated" and he was doing all he could to assist authorities, concertgoers and their families.

It was revealed on Monday that the Sicko Mode hitmaker had pulled out of his headlining slot at Day N Vegas Festival on 13 November, with sources telling Variety he's "too distraught" to perform. The sources also stated that Scott will give full refunds to all Astroworld ticketholders.