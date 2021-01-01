Ed Sheeran reveals baby daughter Lyra also tested positive for Covid-19

Ed Sheeran has revealed that his 15-month-old daughter Lyra battled Covid-19 at the same time he did.



The Bad Habits singer announced he had tested positive for coronavirus in an Instagram post in late October and his period of isolation concluded last week, with him performing on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.



During an interview on The Howard Stern Show, the British singer revealed his wife Cherry Seaborn was away the week he and Lyra tested positive.



"My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter. It was me and my daughter for a week and she had it, too, so it was kind of heavy," he said, admitting that he had "really bad" symptoms for about three days.



He shared that he was "super ill and rundown" for two weeks before his positive test result as Lyra had caught the flu at playgroup and he was extremely busy promoting his new album, = (Equals). He took a Covid-19 test every day and "one day I caught it", and he waited a couple of days before announcing his test result on Instagram, although was reluctant to go public with it at all.



"It's quite an odd thing getting (Covid-19) and then having to announce it to the world... I'm out of it now but I'm still sort of being treated (like I have it)," Ed stated. "I didn't really want to announce it to everyone, but I had to cancel three big things in England and I didn't want to be rude and (it seem like) 'I just don't want to turn up for this.'"



As for his SNL performance, he added, "I don't know why there was a huge furore about that. Everyone was saying they were scrambling to find a replacement, (but) I was always playing that."