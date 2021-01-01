Maneskin hail opening for The Rolling Stones the 'best memory of all time'

Maneskin's "best memory of all time" is supporting The Rolling Stones in Las Vegas.



The 'Eurovision' 2021 winners - comprising, Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Ethan Torchio, and Thomas Raggi - opened for Sir Mick Jagger and co at Allegiant Stadium on the latest stop on their 'No Filter US Tour' in Sin City at the weekend.



And posing for selfies backstage with the 78-year-old frontman, the 'I Wanna Be Your Slave' rockers wrote on Instagram: "What a night. Thanks @therollingstones - best memory of all time."



The 'Satisfaction' hitmaker also shared a snap with the band members and wrote on his own profile: "Great night in Vegas with @maneskinofficial."



The Italian band got to play a nine-song set, including their most recent single, 'MAMMAMIA', their 'Eurovision' winning song 'Zitti e buoni', and recent cover of The Stooges' 'I Wanna Be Your Dog'.



Meanwhile, Maneskin recently insisted they are more "satisfied" to hear of their fans' stories of how they inspired them to come out or dress a certain way, than becoming the biggest band on the planet.



Their 22-year-old singer Damiano said: "A lot of fans tell us, 'You helped my coming out to my parents' or 'I just up like I want to because I never felt confident before'.



"That's more meaningful than any gold record, and makes us satisfied. It's more than music."



And the star insisted there are no egos in the group.



He added: "We won't change, if you are a d***head and you became famous, you're are a famous d***head - but if you are a good person who becomes famous, then you are a famous good person."