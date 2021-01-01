Travis Scott 'devastated' after eight people dead in crowd surge during Astroworld concert

Travis Scott is “devastated” by the tragedy that occurred during his concert on Friday night.



Eight people were killed following a crowd surge while the rapper was performing as part of his Astroworld Festival, held at NRG Park in Houston, Texas, with approximately 17 others suffering serious injuries.



Taking to Instagram on Saturday, an emotional Travis posted a video in which he shared he was doing all he could to help his fans and the local authorities.



"I just wanna send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night (sic). We're actually working now right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time, adding that his fans "really mean the world to me" and that he always wants to deliver a “positive experience".



"Any time I can make out anything (negative) that's going on, I just stop the show and help them get the help they need, you know," the Texas native continued. "I could never just imagine the severity of this situation. If you have any information, please just contact your local authorities. I mean, I'm honestly just devastated. I could never imagine anything like this happening.



"I'm (going to) do everything I can to keep you guys updated, just keep you guys informed on what's going on. Love you all."



Following the incident, mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed a full investigation was underway.



“Law enforcement will speak with concert promoters and witnesses and review videos available from the event and inside the festival venue,” he commented. "I have called for a detailed briefing from all stakeholders, including Live Nation, Harris County, NRG Park, Police, Fire, Office of Emergency Management, and other agencies, explaining how the event got out of control leading to the deaths and injuries of several attendees."