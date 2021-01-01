Kanye West wants apology from John Legend for not supporting presidential run

Kanye West wants John Legend and Big Sean to apologise for siding with Democrats during his 2020 presidential bid.

The rapper, who recently changed his legal name to Ye, took aim John and Sean, who used to be signed to his music label, during an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, which aired on Thursday, and criticised them for failing to support him when he campaigned to replace Donald Trump as U.S. President.

"Both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at the boy that actually changed they life. And that's some sellout s**t," he said. "And I don't rock with neither of them and I need my apologies... but n****s is scared."

The 44-year-old, who ran as an independent candidate, ultimately earned around 60,000 votes for president across 12 states. Meanwhile, the All of Me hitmaker publicly supported Joe Biden after his first choice, Elizabeth Warren, failed to become a Democratic nominee.

The longtime pals have had their political differences in the past too, with John reaching out to Kanye over his support for Trump.

In the private text exchange, which the rapper shared a screengrab of on Twitter in 2018, the crooner asked him to "reconsider aligning yourself with Trump" and explained, "So many people who love you feel so betrayed right now because they know the harm that Trump's policies cause, especially to people of color. Don't let this be part of your legacy."

In response, Kanye wrote, "I love you John and I appreciate your thoughts. You bringing up my fans or my legacy is a tactic based on fear used to manipulate my free thought."

In an interview with The Sunday Times last year, The Voice U.S. judge addressed their friendship, and commented, "I don't think we're less friends because of the Trump thing. I just think we're doing our own thing. He's up in Wyoming. I'm here in L.A. We've both got growing families and I no longer have a formal business relationship with him as an artist, so I think it's just part of the natural cycle of life."