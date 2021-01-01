Ed Sheeran wants to make an animated musical

Ed Sheeran would love to make an animated musical blockbuster.



The 'Shivers' singer has revealed he'd like to follow in the footsteps of ABBA and have his hits soundtrack a movie as the 'Waterloo hitmakers did with their pair of 'Mamma Mia!' musical films - but it would have to be animated because he can't dance.



Ed is quoted by The Sun newspaper as saying: “I would love to do a musical. Hopefully, an animated musical, because I can’t dance.



“With an animated musical you could have the character be able to dance.”



Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Grammy-winner is set to release not one but three Christmas songs with Sir Elton John, and for the music video for the first one, the 'Shape of You' hitmaker teased that he and the 74-year-old music legend plan to parody a series of Christmas hits, including East 17's 'Stay Another Day' and Wham!'s 'Last Christmas'.



Speaking on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' about the first duet, 'Merry Christmas', he spilled: “The music video that we’re doing, I’ve chosen the eight best, most classic British Christmas number ones and we’re going to parody them.



“I don’t know if we’ve got the rights, I’m trying to get Elton to dress up as The Snowman and me be the little boy.



“We’re going to be East 17 I think, and David Bowie, we’re going to try and do the 'Last Christmas' thing.”



The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker suggested to him last Christmas morning that they should record a festive hit together.



However, at first, Ed admitted: “I didn’t feel like it suited me."



The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker changed his mind after losing a close friend.



He continued: “You don’t know if you’ll still be there tomorrow, everything can change overnight. I may not be here tomorrow. Why shouldn’t I grab this opportunity?”