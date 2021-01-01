Kanye West still wants to be with 'wife' Kim Kardashian

Kanye West doesn't want to split up from "(his) wife" Kim Kardashian.

The reality TV star filed for divorce from the rapper and the father of her four children after more than six years of marriage in February, and she joked about their split when she presented Saturday Night Live in October, saying "I divorced him" in her opening monologue.

Kanye, who recently changed his name legally to Ye, addressed the divorce proceedings for the first time during an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, which aired on Thursday, and insisted Kim is still his wife and he wants them to stay together.

"SNL making my wife say 'I divorced him' because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain't never even seen the papers, we're not even divorced," he said. "That ain't no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together."

He went on to blame the media for keeping them apart, adding, "But if you look at the media, that's not what they promoting. That's not what they want. They want it to be a new wedding, a new episode, a new TV show."

The 44-year-old referred to the KKW Beauty mogul as his wife throughout the show, and in the first instance, he stated, "My wife, 'cause she's still my wife, it ain't no paperwork."

He also praised her for changing society's perception of beauty, saying, "It was white girls at her school that used to talk down on her for having an a**s and now it's white girls that go and get a*s."

Despite Kanye's claim, it was reported in April that both he and Kim had agreed in court to end their marriage and share joint custody of their children - North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.

It is believed that the podcast interview was recorded a few weeks ago, before the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was pictured holding hands with SNL star Pete Davidson on a rollercoaster. The rumoured couple has reportedly been on two dates this week.