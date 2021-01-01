The Wanted drop cover of East 17's Stay Another Day

The Wanted have shared a cover of East 17's festive staple 'Stay Another Day'.

After reuniting following a seven-year hiatus and ahead of the release of their ‘Most Wanted – The Greatest Hits’ LP on November 12, the 'Glad You Came' hitmakers - comprising Max George, Tom Parker, Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness, and Siva Kaneswaran - have got fans in the Christmas spirit with their take on the boy band's 1994 Yuletide classic.

The group recently shared the new single, 'Rule The World', which is featured on the upcoming collection, alongside the hits ‘All Time Low’ and ‘Glad You Came’, the 2010 Comic Relief single ‘Gold Forever', ‘Chasing The Sun’, ‘I Found You’, ‘Warzone’, and ‘Show Me Love’.

And they will head out on a mini acoustic run of the UK, which will see them take questions from fans, and also announced some signing dates.

Tom recently hosted the charity concert for Stand Up to Cancer after being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour last summer, and it's one of the main reasons the group - who went on hiatus in 2014 - have reunited, as well as their 10th anniversary plans being scrapped owing to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The 33-year-old pop star, who shared his relief this week that his stage four glioblastoma is now "under control", said at a recent press conference: "It feels amazing it is quite nice to be able to do something that is not related to treatment, it is like nothing has ever changed."

Speaking about the new music, Nathan added: "It is really good, we are really excited.

"It was really nice doing it in the studio, Jay and Siva recorded in the US and us three recorded it over here. It is lovely being back together."

The Wanted's cover of 'Stay Another Day' is out now on all major streaming services.

The Wanted's 2021 acoustic shows and Q&A:

Friday 12th November, 9pm, Pryzm, Kingston (With Banquet Records)

Sunday 14th November, 7pm, Gorilla, Manchester

Wednesday 17th November, 8pm, Leeds Beckett (With Crash Records)

Thursday 18th November, 9pm, The Brook, Southampton (With Vinilo Records)

Signings:

Saturday 13th November, 1pm, HMV Birmingham Monday 15th November, 5pm, HMV Glasgow