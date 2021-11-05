Diana Ross hints she'll finally play Glastonbury next year

Diana Ross has hinted she'll be playing Glastonbury next summer.

The 'I'm Coming Out' hitmaker - who has returned with her first studio album in 15 years, 'Thank You', today (05.11.21) - was set to play the Sunday afternoon legend's slot on the Pyramid Stage at the 50th-anniversary edition of the world-famous festival in 2020, which was axed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the 77-year-old music legend will head out on the 'Thank You Tour' in the UK in June, the same month as the 2022 festival, which is set to return to Worthy Farm between June 22 and June 26 - and has a free schedule then.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror newspaper, Diana teased: “So many people asked me to return to the UK - I’m answering the call, and looking forward to seeing everyone next summer."

So far, only Billie Eilish is confirmed to headline the music extravaganza in 2022.

Taylor Swift, Sir Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar were due to headline in 2020.

The 'Endless Love' singer admitted she gets just as much a buzz from the connection she shares with the audience as she does getting to perform, and she feels as if she is "levitating" whenever she is on stage.

Diana explained: “The audiences are really the exciting part for me in the show.

“There is always a connection that I feel when I am on stage. I love being able to look out and see the faces.

“When you’re watching me, I’m also watching you.

“Everything is really about give and take. It’s you and me. It’s us together. It’s never me by myself. My musicians with me are my family away from home. It’s such a blessing this work.”

The former Supremes star added: “I am so excited to be on stage again – the energy you feel, being able to communicate with an audience.

“The magic lifts me. I actually feel as if I am levitating, floating out into the room, close to the people.

“I love performing all the songs I select. I love watching the audience."