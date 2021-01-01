JAY-Z leaves Instagram a day after joining

The Instagram profile for JAY-Z has been deactivated a day after the rapper joined the photo-sharing app.



On Wednesday, the 51-year-old multi-hyphenate garnered attention for creating an account the day prior, accruing over two million followers in 24 hours.



The rapper – who made history over the weekend as the first living solo rapper to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – only shared one post and one Story while the account was still active. Both were promos for the upcoming Western The Harder They Fall, which premiered on Netflix on Wednesday.



On his Story, the Tidal founder shared a teaser and a countdown to the film, which features the likes of Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, and Deon Cole. The film, which he produced and created original music for, is notable as it is one of few Westerns that has a principally African-American cast.



Shortly after the account was created, Beyonce – who has a whopping 216 million followers on Instagram – followed her husband and shared a photo of them posing for Tiffany & Co. to her feed. On her Instagram Stories, she shared the same teaser and countdown. With the account gone, she now follows no one.