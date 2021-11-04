Travis Scott releases two new songs

Travis Scott has released two new tracks this week.

The 30-year-old star has unveiled 'Escape Plan' and 'Mafia' - which are his first solo releases of 2021 - after promising new music was imminent on Thursday (04.11.21).

Both tracks have now dropped alongside a mocked up front page of a fictional magazine called Weekly World Truths, which warns: "The true dystopia is here!"

As well as asking, "Who knows what lies beneath the surface?", the page also reads: "When the end arrives its really the beginning (sic)"

Travis had previously played 'Escape Plan' over the summer when he played Rolling Loud Miami i July.

The hip hop superstar is set to release his hotly-awaited fourth studio album - which he previously hinted is called 'Utopia' - later this year, and he previously revealed he's been working with new collaborators on the follow-up to 2018's 'Astroworld' in a bid to evolve his music.

He said: “I never tell people this, and I’m probably going to keep it a secret still, but I’m working with some new people and I’m just trying to expand the sound.

“I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really. That’s been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range.”

And more recently, he has claimed the record focuses on what he sees as the key components of a utopian state - “medicine, nursing, being a better person, talking, language, communication”.

In September, he explained: "You think utopia is a society where everything is good: health, buildings, architecture – nah. It’s just about proper lines of communication.

"Because that’s the dystopian shit we’re in right now. It’s all hate, hate, hate, and all of that is drawn from what? Miscommunication, non-communication, non-understandable communication, ignorance to communication.

"‘I don’t like this person.’ Why? Because somebody told me something to not like this person? Because in history I read to not like this person? Why?”