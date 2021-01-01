Aaron Carter to honour Michael Jackson with baby son's name

Aaron Carter is to pay tribute to the late Michael Jackson with the name of his baby son.

The I Want Candy singer's fiancée, Melanie Martin, is due to give birth this month, having confirmed her pregnancy earlier this year.

Now, Carter has revealed that he and Martin plan to name their little boy Prince Lyric Carter in honour of the music icon, who died at the age of 50 in 2009.

According to TMZ, the 33-year-old told editors he was friends with the "King of Pop" and Jackson used to "call him the Prince of Pop".

In addition, Carter posted a sonogram photo on his Instagram page announcing the name.

"My baby boy," he wrote. "Prince Lyric Carter I love you baby thank you for giving me a beautiful family...especially you. My Angel."

Carter and Martin announced their engagement in June 2020.

The late Billie Jean hitmaker remains a controversial figure in the music industry, having been tried and acquitted of child sexual abuse allegations and other charges in 2005, and accused of child sexual abuse by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in 2019 documentary, Leaving Neverland. Officials from the Jackson estate rejected the allegations.