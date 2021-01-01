Cardi B offers to officiate Kal Penn's wedding

Cardi B has offered to officiate Kal Penn's wedding to Josh Hall.

The House actor revealed he was gay and engaged to Josh, his partner of 11 years, over the weekend, and on Wednesday, he shared that he had a dream about the Bodak Yellow rapper officiating their wedding.

"Cardi B was on my flight to LA," the 44-year-old tweeted. "I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands."

His tweet caught the attention of the hip-hop star, who replied, "First, why didn't you say hi! Second, I'm licensed to do that sooo........let me know."

Penn seemed excited about the idea, writing, "You're the best. Was gonna say hi but didn't want to be disrespectful (your do not disturb light was on). But holy s**t let's do it! We're down if you're down!"

Cardi, 29, became able to officiate weddings as part of her Facebook Watch series Cardi Tries, with her marrying two women with the help of Raven-Symoné.

After the episode aired last month, she tweeted, "By the way WORLD I'm licensed to marry people ....sooo yea... I do it all and this was such a fulfilling thing to do and Raven was soo fun I was sooo starstruck (sic)."

The Harold & Kumar actor recently told People that he and his fiancé have different ideas about the size of their wedding.

"The big disagreement now is whether it's a huge wedding or a tiny wedding. I want the big a*s Indian wedding," he said. "Josh, hates attention, (has said), 'Or we could just do a quick 20-minute thing with our families and that's it.' So we have to meet halfway in the middle."