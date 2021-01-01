NEWS Dua Lipa, Pa Salieu, Little Simz and Celeste winners at UK Music Video Awards Newsdesk Share with :





Dua Lipa, Pa Salieu, Joy Crookes, Little Simz, Celeste and Bicep were among the British artists who were honoured at the UK Music Video Awards 2021, held at The Roundhouse in London this evening, November 4th.



Dua, Salieu and Crookes claimed two awards apiece at this year’s UKMVAs - the awards show that celebrates the creativity that goes into the making of music videos and music film, both in the UK and beyond. International artists whose videos took prizes at this year’s UKMVAs include Lil Nas X, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion, Salvatore Ganacci, Biting Elbows and Duck Sauce.



The 14th annual running of the UKMVAs saw the awards ceremony return to The Roundhouse for the first time in two years. With Covid protocols in place for an audience of over 800 music video-making professionals, the show was hosted for the first time by comedian Maisie Adam. Forty awards were handed out to directors, producers and other creatives who work behind the camera to create the music videos that millions enjoy every day on YouTube and elsewhere.



Ukranian director Tanu Muino became the first female to win the coveted Best Director award at the UKMVAs, for her work on hugely popular videos in the past year for Lil Nas X, Cardi B and Normani ft Cardi B – the latter also winning the award for Best R&B/Soul Video (International).



It was the video for Duck Sauce’s Mesmerize, directed by Keith Schofield, which took the big prize of the night. Created by Schofield during lockdown last year, employing basic animation and editing tools to realise his scurrilous vision of a celeb-filled nightclub, the video won Best Dance/Electronic Video (International), and then anointed as Video of the Year at the end of the show.



Among British winners, Dua Lipa’s video for Love Again, directed by Lope Serrano at CANADA, won Best Pop Video UK, while her longform concert film Studio 2054, directed by Liz Clare, won Best Music Film. Pa Salieu’s exceptional visual output over the past year was also recognised with two awards: the music video for My Family, featuring Backroad Gee, directed by Femi Ladi, won Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Video UK, and his performance of Frontline for Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, directed by TAWBOX, won Best Live Video.



Joy Crookes’s video for Feet Don’t Fail Me Now, which celebrates Indian culture in London, won two craft awards on the night, for Best Wardrobe Styling and the UKMVAs’ inaugural Best Hair & Makeup award. Bicep’s video for Saku, featuring Clara La San, won the Best Visual Effects award, while Little Simz’s video for Introvert, won Best Editing in a Video.



Swedish/Bosnian dance producer Salvatore Ganacci won the inaugural Best Performance In A Video prize at the UKMVAs for his hilariously deadpan turn in the video for Step-Grandma, directed by his regular collaborator Vedran Rupic.



Celeste’s video for Tonight Tonight, directed by Noah Lee, won Best R&B Soul Video UK, while James Blake’s Say What You Will, directed by Bear Damon (and co-starring Finneas) won Best Alternative Video UK. Beabadoobee’s Last Day On Earth, directed by Arnaud Bresson, won Best Rock Video UK.



At the climax of the evening, Agile Films’s Precious Mahaga won the Best Producer award, and Sony Music video commissioner Kat Cattaneo won the Best Commissioner award – both for the first time.



There was also a special presentation of the UKMVAs’ Outstanding Achievement Award to Juliette Larthe for her longstanding contribution to UK music videos, as a producer, executive producer and co-founder of Prettybird, the UK and US-based production company. Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie presented the award to Larthe, and a filmed tribute and celebration of her career included messages from actress/director Samantha Morton, supermodel Naomi Campbell, photographer/director Nick Knight, and artists Gilbert & George.



The winners are:



Best Pop Video – UK in association with Cinelab Film & Digital

Winner:

Dua Lipa – Love Again

director: Lope Serrano aka CANADA producers: Karen Saurí, Oscar Romagosa prod co: CANADA

commissioner: Katie Dolan for Warner Records



Best R&B / Soul Video – UK

Winner:

Celeste – Tonight Tonight

director: Noah Lee

producers: Kate Brady, Suzan Mustafa

prod co: Riff Raff Films

commissioner: Marco Grey for Polydor Records



Best Dance / Electronic Video – UK

Winner:

Hot Chip, Jarvis Cocker – Straight To The Morning

director: RÉALITÉ

producer: Karen Saurí

prod co: CANADA

commissioner: John Moule for Domino Recording Co



Best Rock Video – UK

Winner:

Beabadoobee – Last Day On Earth

director: Arnaud Bresson

producer: Théo Gall

prod co: DIVISION

commissioner: Chris Melian for Dirty Hit Records



Best Alternative Video – UK

Winner:

James Blake – Say What You Will

director: Bear Damen

producer: Salim El Arja

prod co: Couscous

commissioner: Semera Khan for Polydor Records



Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – UK

Winner:

Pa Salieu ft Backroad Gee – My Family

director: Femi Ladi

producer: Mathias Gilay

prod co: Untold Studios

commissioner: Oksi Odedina for Warner Records



Best Pop Video – International

Winner:

Lil Nas X ft Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

director: Christian Breslauer

producers: Andrew Lerios, Luga Podesta, Saul Levitz, Brandon Bonfiglio prod co: London Alley

commissioner: Saul Levitz for Columbia Records



Best R&B / Soul Video – International

Winner:

Normani x Cardi B – Wild Side

director: Tanu Muino

producer: Jack Winter

prod co: UnderWonder Content

commissioners: Camille Yorrick & Chris Clavadetscher for RCA Records



Best Dance / Electronic Video – International

Winner:

Duck Sauce – Mesmerize

director: Keith Schofield

repped by Caviar

commissioner: Katy Eggleton for Duck Sauce



Best Rock Video – International

Winner:

Biting Elbows – Boy Is Dead

director: Ilya Naishuller prod co: Versus Pictures commissioner: MTS



Best Alternative Video – International

Winner:

Sansara – We Will Become Better

director: Andzej Gavriss

producers: Egor Solomatin, Mikhail Marizov, Evgeny Primachenko, Andrei Gubaidullin, Alexandra Galius prod co: Daddy's Film

commissioner: Egor Solomatin for Nepokoi



Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – International

Winner:

Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit

director: Aube Perrie

exec producer: Boris Labourguigne

producer: Sarah Park & Nick Callais

prod co: Left Productions

commissioner: Lucas Prevost for 300 Entertainment



Best Pop Video – Newcomer

Winner:

Drew Sycamore – 45 Fahrenheit Girl

director: Jonatan Egholm Keis

producer: Jonatan Egholm Keis

prod co: New Land

commissioner: Jan-Erik Stig for Warner Music Denmark



Best R&B / Soul Video – Newcomer

Winner:

Bamao Yendé & Le Diouck – Marvin Gueye

director: Vincent Catel

producer: Roman Pichon Herrera & Pierre-Edouard Sigwalt

prod co: Diplomats

commissioner: Max Le Disez for Boukan Records



Best Dance / Electronic Video – Newcomer

Winner:

Modeselektor – Mean Friend

director: Abigail Wilson

producer: Paulien Voorkamp

prod co: Bwgtbld

commissioner: Matthias Klein / C/O Magick for Sony Music



Best Rock Video – Newcomer

Winner:

Jeremy Ivey – Someone Else's Problem

director: Kimberly Stuckwisch

producer: Ian Blair

prod co: Invisible Inc

commissioner: Ryan Marian for Anti Records



Best Alternative Video – Newcomer

Winner:

Audiobooks – Lalala It's The Good Life

director: Rottingdean Bazaar

producer: Rosie Brear

prod co: Blink Productions

commissioner: Danny Mitchell & Jeff Barrett for Heavenly Recordings



Best Hip Hop / Grime / Rap Video – Newcomer

Winner:

Homeboy Sandman – Monument

director: Pavel Buryak

producers: Gretta Wilson, Pavel Buryak

rod co: Rafesthetic.tv

commissioner: Angel Del Villar for Mello Music Group



Best Performance in a Video

Winner:

Salvatore Ganacci – Step-Grandma

performer: Salvatore Ganacci director: Vedran Rupic

prod co: Business Club Royale record co: Zatara Recordings



Best Production Design in a Video

Winner:

DJ Snake & Selena Gomez – Selfish Love

production designer: Taísa Malouf director: Rodrigo Saavedra

prod co: The Directors Bureau & LANDIA record co: Interscope



Best Wardrobe Styling in a Video in association with i-D

Winner:

Joy Crookes – Feet Don't Fail Me Now

stylists: Matthew Josephs (Joy Crookes) Natalie Roar (cast) director: Taz Tron Delix

prod co: COMPULSORY

record co: Sony Music Entertainment



Best Hair & Make-Up in a Video in association with Loop Talent

Winner:

Joy Crookes – Feet Don't Fail Me Now

stylist: Mata Marielle (MUA), Issac Poleon (Hair) director: Taz Tron Delix

prod co: COMPULSORY

record co: Sony Music Entertainment



Best Choreography in a Video

Winner:

Purple Disco Machine ft Moss Kena & The Knocks – Fireworks

choreographer: Adam Beta

director: Greg Barth

prod co: Common People Films & Rekorder record co: Sony Music Entertainment



Best Cinematography in a Video in association with Panalux

Winner:

Califato 3⁄4 – Fandangô de carmen porter

dop: Michal Babinec

director: Nono Ayuso

prod co: Landia & Dude Originals record co: Breaking Bass Records



Best Colour Grading in a Video in association with CHEAT

winner:

Bastille – Distorted Light Beam

colourist: Alex Gregory director: Jak Payne

prod co: Blink Productions record co: Virgin Records



Best Editing in a Video in association with Homespun

Winner:

Little Simz – Introvert

editor: Elise Butt at Trim Editing director: Salomon Lighthelm prod co: Prettybird UK

record co: AWAL

record co: Animal 63



Best Visual Effects in a Video in association with LEAP

Winner:

Bicep ft Clara La San – Saku

vfx artist: Alexis Baillia at Firm Studio director: David Betram

prod co: Diplomats

record co: Ninja Tune



Best Animation in a Video

Winner:

L'Impératrice – Hématome

animators: Roxane Lumeret, Jocelyn Charles, Chloé Farr director: Roxane Lumeret & Jocelyn Charles

prod co: Studio Remembers

record co: Microqlima



Best Special Video Project

Winner:

Topaz Jones – Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma

directors: rubberband., Topaz Jones

producer: Luigi Rossi

prod co: SMUGGLER

record co: New Funk Academy / Black Canopy



Best Live Video

Winner:

Pa Salieu – Frontline (live on Jimmy Fallon)

director: TAWBOX

producer: Ghandi El-Chamaa prod co: Film Band

record co: Atlantic Records



Best Music Film in association with Anna Valley

Winner:

Dua Lipa – Studio 2054

director: Liz Clare producer: Peter Abbott prod co: Ceremony London record co: Warner Records



Best Commissioner

Winner:

Kat Cattaneo



Best Agent

Winner:

Sam Davey (OB Management)



Best Producer in association with WPA UK

Winner:

Precious Mahaga



Best Production Company

Winner:

CANADA



Best Post Production Company in association with Studio RM

Winner:

Electric Theatre Collective



Best New Director in association with Time Based Arts

Winner:

Aube Perrie



Best Director in association with Electric Theatre Collective

Winner:

Tanu Muino



The Outstanding Achievement Award

Recipient:

Juliette Larthe



Video of the Year

Winner:

Duck Sauce – Mesmerize

director: Keith Schofield

repped by Caviar

commissioner: Katy Eggleton for Duck Sauce