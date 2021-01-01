Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, and YUNGBLUD set for MTV EMAs 2021

Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, and YUNGBLUD will perform at the MTV EMAs 2021.

The annual ceremony will take place at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary on November 14, and as well as the 'Bad Habits' hitmaker, Dan Reynolds and co, and the 'cotton candy' rocker, alt-pop stars Griff and girl in red will be taking to the EMAs stage.

For Ed, who is nominated for five prizes, it will mark his third performance at the bash, having played and hosted the awards in Milan in 2015, and performed in Glasgow the year before.

Imagine Dragons will perform their new single 'Enemy' with rapper J.I.D, while they have received nods for Best Rock and Best Group.

The 'Thunder' rocks last played the European Music Awards in Amsterdam back in 2013.

Best Alternative nominee, YUNGBLUD - whose real name is Dom Harrison - will have the crowd rocking when he performs his recent hit, 'Fleabag', while rising Best New nominee Griff and Norwegian artist girl in red, who are both up for Best Push artist, will be making their EMAs debut.

Previously announced performers include Maluma, Maneskin, Kim Petras, and host Saweetie and World Stage headliner OneRepublic. Additional acts and presenters will be announced at a later date.

Justin Bieber leads the nominations, with eight nods.

Among the 27-year-old singer's potential haul is the coveted Best Artist accolade, which will see him go up against the likes of Doja Cat, who has six nominations.

Justin will also battle it out with Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, and The Weeknd for the prize at the ceremony.

The 'Baby' hitmaker will also face off against Ed and Doja Cat in the Best Pop category - which also includes BTS, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo - and he has two nods for Best Song.

Justin has a double category nod for his 'Peaches' track, featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon, and his and The Kid LAROI's 'STAY'.

But he will face stiff competition from Doja Cat once again, who will be out to win the award with tune 'Kiss Me More'.

Ed's 'Bad Habits' also has a nod, as does Olivia's 'Drivers License', and Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'.

Elsewhere, Coldplay, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Kings Of Leon, Maneskin, and The Killers are up for the Best Rock gong, and one of either Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Joel Corry, Marshmello, Skrillex, and Swedish House Mafia will no doubt be buzzing if they scoop the Best Electronic accolade.

One category with many a beady eye on the winner will no doubt be whoever picks up the Biggest Fans prize.

The shortlist features nods for the supporters of Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK, BTS, Justin, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift.

The 2021 MTV EMAs will be broadcast live on MTV in 180 countries on Sunday, November 14, at 9pm GMT.