Ed Sheeran: 'Game of Thrones was like bittersweet because I feel like I pissed off a lot of people by being in that'

Ed Sheeran joined Dave Berry on the Absolute Radio Breakfast show to chat about his new album ‘=’ as well as taking part in one of Dave’s regular features ‘Showbiz Scenarios’, where the guest is asked to answer a series of hypothetical scenarios.



Whilst answering the question ‘there is a body in the boot of the car, who do you call for help and why?’ Ed revealed that Sir Elton John would be at the top of his list.



‘Elton, definitely Elton’ said the musician “I heard a story about Elton which I loved. He has this decade long beef, rivalry, friendship, love with Rod Stewart and they always do stuff to annoy each other. Rod had a huge blimp of his shows that said like ‘Rod Stewart coming to …" and Elton just rung up one of his East end mates to go and shoot it down with a shotgun. And then called Rod and was like ‘look out your window’. Such a good story.”



Whilst talking to Dave on Absolute Radio the singer admitted that two of the coolest things in his life were starring in Game of Thrones and having a pub in his back garden, although he revealed that his music choice for nights in there, aren't always seen as the coolest.



“There are never any camera phones out so I can really really if I want to, let loose. And there are tables to dance on. My best friend Lauren bought me a box of wigs for my birthday, like really crazy wigs so on certain nights the wigs come out. We put on Country music, it is like the best one to play in there and also an early 2000’s RnB, hip-hop playlist, or just straight SClub7. That is when you know the night is turning good, soon as Reach comes on. My friends hate it as well because my friends try and be all cool at the beginning of the night.”



Ed also went onto chat about the backlash he got for being in Game of Thrones commenting “Game of Thrones was like bittersweet because I feel like I pissed off a lot of people by being in that, but anytime I meet someone that is like ‘oh you cameoed on that show’ I’m like what would you say? Like everyone would say yes. I was a fan of the show, they asked me to be in it. I didn’t expect there to be that much backlash but I am definitely like more careful when I am offered cameo’s now.”



