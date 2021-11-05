Little Big Town to join The Eagles at BST Hyde Park

Little Big Town are set to support The Eagles at American Express presents BST Hyde Park.



The country quartet - comprising Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook - have admitted it's a "dream come true" to be opening for the iconic rock band at their 50th-anniversary shows next June, including their date at the London landmark on June 26, 2022.



Announcing the news on social media, Little Big Town wrote: “We’ve been DYING to share this news.



“What a bucket list dream come true. We’re headed to Europe, including HYDE PARK, with The Eagles!!!!”



It was recently announced that Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will warm up the crowd ready for Don Henley and co.



The music legends have teamed up again on the hotly-awaited joint LP, 'Raise The Roof', which will be released on November 19.



It's the follow-up to 2007’s Grammy-winning collection 'Raising Sand'.



BST Hyde Park is back bigger and better than ever before in 2022.



It was recently announced that Adele is returning to her homeland to perform at the summer festival on July 1 and July 2, 2022, and fans broke her website as they scrambled to nab tickets.



Sir Elton John, Pearl Jam, and Duran Duran are also set to play the outdoor event.



Tickets for The Eagles’ BST 2022 concert go on sale at 9am GMT on Friday (05.11.21).







The Eagles' 2022 European tour dates:



June 17 – Arnhem, Gelredome



June 20 – Liverpool, Anfield Stadium



June 22 – Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium



June 24 – Dublin, Aviva Stadium



June 26 – London, BST Hyde Park