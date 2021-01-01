JAY-Z joins Instagram

JAY-Z has officially joined Instagram.



The 51-year-old multi-hyphenate created an account on the photo-sharing app on Tuesday, accruing over 1.5 million followers in hours after launching the profile.



So far, Jay - who made history over the weekend as the first living solo rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame - has only shared one post and one Story. Both are promos for the upcoming western The Harder They Fall, which premieres on Netflix and in theatres on Wednesday.



On his Story, the Tidal founder shared a teaser and a countdown to the film, which features the likes of Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, LaKeith Stanfield, and Deon Cole. The film is notable as it is one of few westerns that has a principally African-American cast.



Shortly after his account was created, Beyonce - who has a whopping 216 million followers on Instagram - followed her husband and shared a photo of them posing for Tiffany & Co. to her feed. On her Instagram Stories, she shared the same teaser and countdown.