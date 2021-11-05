'My sons gave me the confidence to make this': Diana Ross teases new music video for All Is Well

Diana Ross credits her sons with giving her the "confidence" to star in her first music video in more than a decade.



The 77-year-old music legend has thanked the youngest of her grownup brood, Evan Ross, 33, and Ross Naess, 34, for making her feel at ease when she returned in front of the camera for the Amanda Demme-helmed promo for her single 'All Is Well', which is coming soon.



The former Supremes star said: “My sons gave me the confidence and encouragement to make this video. After spending almost two years not performing and not being in front of the camera, they supported me in easing back into being around lots of people. These three people really took care of me: Evan Ross (producer), Amanda Demme (director), Ross Naess (photography), and so many others. I am filled with appreciation for the work that they all did to make this happen.”



As a thank you to her loyal following, the 'I'm Coming Out' hitmaker - who is also a mother to daughters Tracee Ellis Ross, 49, Rhonda Ross Kendrick, 50, and 45-year-old Chudney Ross - ?is releasing her first album in 15 years.



The aptly-titled 'Thank You' LP is due to drop on the iconic Decca label on Friday (05.11.21).



On what inspired the record, Diana said: “I spent the past year recording new music and this music is a reflection of the joy and the love and the gratitude that I feel every day. It’s an album of great appreciation for life, and for all of you.”



“For me there was an urgency in making a meaningful album, working with what is happening now in our world. Through the power of music we are creating a new kind of conversation that supports our choices and the decisions that we make.”



As well as sharing a preview of the music video, Diana has just shared the breathtaking new single, 'I Still Believe'.



Previously released tracks include 'All Is Well', 'If The World Just Danced', and the title track.



The album marks her first collection of new material since 2006's 'I Love You'.



She said: "This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time."



Diana co-wrote each song with the music industry's top songwriters - including Jack Antanoff, Amy Wadge, Jimmy Napes, Troy Miller, Freddie Wexler, and Tayla Parx - who all have equally as impressive CVs.



A teaser for the 'All is Well' music video can be viewed here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=7hyxsY2Bgmk.







The track-listing for 'Thank You' is:







1. 'Thank You'



2. 'If the World Just Danced'



3. 'All Is Well'



4. 'In Your Heart'



5. 'Just In Case'



6. 'The Answers Always Love'



7. 'Let’s Do It'



8. 'I Still Believe'



9. 'Count On Me'



10. 'Tomorrow'



11. 'Beautiful Love'



12. 'Time To Call'



13. 'Come Together'