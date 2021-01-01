Britney Spears slams mother Lynne for alleged role in conservatorship

Britney Spears has claimed her 13-year conservatorship was her mother Lynne's idea.



In a since-deleted Instagram post, the 39-year-old pop star accused her mother of coming up with the idea for the legal arrangement which has allegedly restricted her life since 2008.



Beneath a photo of the quote "The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman," the star wrote, "The moment I SMILE and I realize I haven't in a very long time !!!! My mom gets so CONCERNED and says 'You're acting weird ... what's wrong with you ???' I say 'Hi, my name is Britney Spears ... nice to finally meet you !!!' Before I go any further, forgive me in advance .... It's been 13 years and I'm a little rusty !!!!"



She continued, "It was a family business before ... it's no longer that anymore !!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE ... so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!! Psssss do I know how mean I sound ??? Yes ... I 100 billion percent I do !!!!"



The Lucky hitmaker wrote that her father, Jamie, may have "started the conservatorship" but that what people don't know is that "my mom is the one who gave him the idea."



She added, "I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life."



The singer also named Lou Taylor, who owns Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, writing, "Yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it ... so take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go f*** yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did ... my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship ... but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!!"



Jamie was recently suspended from Britney's conservatorship and a court hearing will be held later this month to determine if the arrangement should be dropped altogether.



It was revealed on Tuesday that Jamie's legal team was backing the termination of the conservatorship. In documents obtained by TMZ, the lawyers said, "Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop. As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship.



"This conservatorship should end. Now. There is no reason for another second of delay. Jamie is willing to stipulate to the immediate termination of the Conservatorship without reservation or exception."