Nick Lachey 'never read' ex-wife Jessica Simpson's memoir

Nick Lachey has never read ex-wife Jessica Simpson's memoir and has no desire to do so in the future.

The former 98 Degrees member discussed the book during an interview with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy. The host asked Lachey whether he read her book, titled Open Book, and he laughed.

"You'd be shocked to hear that I have not nor will I ever read it," he replied. Cohen asked whether anyone had briefed him on the contents of the memoir, which came out last year, but Lachey, 47, said no.

"Here's the thing, obviously I knew the book was coming out. I lived the book," the TV personality responded. "I know what the truth is so I don't need to read it or read someone's version of a story. I know it. I lived it. So no, I never read it."

Last year, Simpson, 41, signed a deal with Amazon Studios to produce a fictionalised series about her life during her 20s. The two singers married in 2002, but Simpson filed for divorce after more than three years of marriage in late 2005, citing "irreconcilable differences".

Cohen asked Lachey about the series and how he thinks it will depict him, to which he replied, "I'm thrilled where I am in life and that was 20 years ago so it's honestly the last thing on my mind these days, unless someone brings it up.

"I understand why people want to ask but it's so not my life anymore that it's not even on my radar. She's doing her thing, I'm doing mine. And that's the way it should be."