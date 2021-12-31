Gregory Porter raising funds for charity with Disney campaign single Love Runs Deeper

Gregory Porter is raising funds for charity with the new Disney campaign single, Love Runs Deeper.



To mark the start of the holiday season, studio executives released a three-minute animated tale about togetherness and the power of storytelling called The Stepdad on Wednesday, with the advertisement following the character of Nicole and her children Max and Ella as their new step-dad Mike moves into their family home.



Porter performs an emotive rendition of the original track Love Runs Deeper - penned by Los Angeles-based songwriters PARKWILD for the project - which provides a musical narrative to the film through the eyes of Mike. And for every download before 31 December 2021, 100 per cent of the proceeds from the retail price will be donated to Make-A-Wish International to help grant life-changing wishes that help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight critical illnesses.



"The lyrics of the track are so powerful, and underline that behind everything there is love," the Grammy Award-winning artist commented. "When I read the first line of Love Runs Deeper, 'When you open the door, I will be standing there,' I was truly moved by its emotion and storytelling. I knew I needed to be involved with this campaign and support Make-A-Wish."



Love Runs Deeper will be available for download from 3 November.