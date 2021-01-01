Ed Sheeran cleared to play Saturday Night Live after Covid-19 isolation

Ed Sheeran has been cleared to perform on Saturday Night Live after recently testing positive for Covid-19.

Last week, the British singer-songwriter took to social media to reveal that he was self-isolating at home following the test result, and would be doing as many virtual interviews and performances to promote his fourth studio album = (equals) as possible.

On Tuesday, Ed once again posted a health update on Instagram, and confirmed he’d be serving as the musical guest on the sketch show on 6 November. Kieran Culkin will be the celebrity host.

“Posting this pic to say I’m released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I’ve had the all clear and done my quarantine,” he wrote. “Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there.”

The Bad Habits hitmaker released his latest album last week.