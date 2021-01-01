Jennifer Lopez recreates All I Have music video scene for Coach holiday campaign

Jennifer Lopez has recreated a scene from her All I Have music video for Coach’s new holiday campaign.

The superstar, who has served as a brand ambassador for the fashion house since 2019, has been tapped to front a film for Coach TV in which she remakes an iconic moment from her 2002 video.

In the “joyfully updated” sequence, Jennifer is seen carrying an armful of Coach Signature monogram bags down a snow-dusted street in New York City – the same setting as the original.

“#AllIHave … but make it today! @Coach and I wanted to do something very special this season for the holidays! #CoachNY #CoachSignature #CoachHoliday,” the 52-year-old captioned a still image from the Coach TV video on her Instagram page.

Additional vignettes include "Coach, Actually," directed by Pierre-Ange Carlotti and featuring a voiceover by Catherine O'Hara, "Coach Alone" and "Coach Matters", with each highlighting the season’s festivities.

Elsewhere, Jennifer and Michael B. Jordan also front Coach’s Give A Little Love campaign, which focuses on the themes of connection and family. Other names to feature include Kiko Mizuhara with her sister, Paloma Elsesser with her grandmother, Quincy with his sisters Chance, D'Lila and Jessie Combs, and Barbie Ferreira with her cat, Morty.