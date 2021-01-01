Cardi B to host 2021 American Music Awards

Cardi B has promised to bring her "personality" to the stage as host of the 2021 American Music Awards.

Executives at MRC Live & Alternative and ABC announced on Tuesday that the Bodak Yellow rapper will present the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 21 November.

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage!" Cardi said of her hosting debut. "Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen."

The superstar follows in the footsteps of previous hosts such as Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears, LL Cool J, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lionel Richie, and Taraji P. Henson.

And executive producer Jesse Collins is thrilled to have Cardi onboard.

"We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host," he praised. "She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!"

Among the nominees for the 2021 American Music Awards is Olivia Rodrigo, who has scored seven nods, and The Weeknd, who has landed six nominations.