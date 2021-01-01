Lil Nas X took psychedelic mushrooms while making Montero

Lil Nas X took psychedelic mushrooms while working on his debut album, Montero.



During an interview for WSJ Magazine's Innovator's issue, the 22-year-old musician opened up about his process for making the album, which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 in September.



Nas worked with producers David Biral and Denzel Baptiste for the pop-rap project, who dedicated time for the artist to reflect on life rather than work on specific songs. In describing the reflective process, the Call Me By Your Name hitmaker said a "pivotal moment in the process was trying psychedelic mushrooms for the first time."



In trying the drug, which is illegal in the United States, the two producers stayed sober and "talked to (Lil Nas X) throughout the day, occasionally taking dips in the pool and hot tub but not working on any music, just reflecting on life," according to the interview.



The decision supposedly "allowed (Lil Nas X) to push past lots of lingering feelings of self-consciousness."



And Nas insisted the experience was largely positive and allowed him to open up.



"I was able to open up a lot," he told interviewer Myles Tanzer. "I was able to write actual stories about my life and put it into my music. I actually did that for the first time."