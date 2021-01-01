Scouting For Girls have tipped aliensdontringdoorbells for great things next year.



The ‘She’s So Lovely’ hitmakers have been joined on their UK and Ireland tour by the group and they and their fans have been very impressed by their warm-up act.



Frontman Roy Stride said: “It’s been great having the ADRD on the road with us. They’re great live and our crowd have loved them. Definitely ones to watch in 2022!!”



And ADRD hailed the live shows as a “career highlight” for them.



Dorian Foyil said: ““This tour supporting Scouting For Girls has been a career highlight for us. Local fans are saying this is the Tour of the Year.



“I think we our pop rock sound is a great compliment to the indie rock of SFG. The crowd is really getting a great show.”



The ‘Slipping Away’ group took advantage of a quiet period for live music because of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year and can’t wait to share their efforts with fans.



Asked what’s next for them, they recently told ReVamp magazine: “More music! This Spring, when live music was minimal, we were in three different studios recording with some truly talented producers.



“We recorded two great new songs with Latin pop producer Marc Martin from Barcelona, which added a lot spice and a uniquely aliensdontringdoorbellsdoorbells edge to the new songs.



“Next we flew into London from our home base on the Costa Blanca in Spain to record at Tony Visconti's Dean Street Studios in Soho, which is lovingly curated by none other than the great Tens Years After guitarist Alvin Lee's daughter Jazzmin. What a vibe, and our producers Roy Stride and Alex Oldroyd really gave us the indie vibe we wanted.



“Can't wait for you to hear what's coming!”