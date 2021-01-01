Adele collaborates with Chris Stapleton on new album 30

Adele's upcoming album 30 will feature her first-ever official duet.

While having featured artists on a song is very commonplace in pop music nowadays, Adele consistently bucks the trend by putting out music without any collaborators.

However, this looks set to change with her upcoming album 30, as the tracklisting has revealed that she has teamed up with country music star Chris Stapleton for a bonus duet version of her new single Easy on Me.

On Monday, the tracklist for 30 was revealed via a listing for Target's exclusive deluxe CD. The standard album consists of 12 songs, while the deluxe album features three bonus tracks, including the Stapleton duet.

Adele, who previously had a duet with Daniel Merriweather on his 2009 album Love & War, also credits late jazz pianist Erroll Garner on the album's interlude All Night Parking.

The 33-year-old singer previously recorded Stapleton's song, If It Hadn't Been For Love, as a bonus track for her 21 album in 2011, and recently expressed her interest in working with the musician during Vogue's 73 Questions video series.

She was asked, "Who would be your dream duet partner?" and she simply replied, "Chris Stapleton, whoa."

During her recent cover interview with British Vogue magazine to mark her music comeback, Adele explained why she had no featured performers on 30.

"It's not that I don't want to," she said. "It's not calculated. It's just never been right for some reason."

The standard tracklist features song titles such as Strangers By Nature, Cry Your Heart Out, Oh My God, Can I Get It, and I Drink Wine, among others. 30 will be released on 19 November.