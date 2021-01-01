Alice Cooper announces 2022 US tour

Alice Cooper has announced a 2022 US tour.

The run of dates in support of his most recent record, ‘Detroit Stories’, will commence on January 28 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and wrap with the Monsters of Rock Cruise - which departs from Miami, Florida on February 9 and returns on February 14 - a month later.

Later in the year, the 'School's Out' rocker will embark on a joint arena tour with The Cult in the UK.

The 'Poison' hitmaker and the British post-punk legends will hit the road on a co-headline run, kicking off on May 23 in Swansea, Wales, and wrapping at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, Yorkshire on June 1.

The concerts will mark the 73-year-old music legend's first shows on British soil since the COVID-19 pandemic, following his 2019 run and his 2020 LP reaching number four in the Official UK Chart, his highest chart position in two decades.

As for the 'She Sells Sanctuary' rockers, Ian Astbury and co have toured with the likes of Public Enemy, Primal Scream, Foo Fighters, and Guns N' Roses in recent years, and celebrated the 30th Anniversary of their 'Sonic Temple' album with a sold-out world tour and Box Set in 2019.

The Cult recently announced the cancellation of all their 2021 shows due to the COVID-19.

In a statement issued last month, they wrote: "THE CULT will regretfully be postponing all upcoming shows for the rest of the year due to the ongoing flux in the world while we continue to adjust to the 'new normal'.

"Our shows are a communal space where we share the celebration of live music. It is apparent that the optimism we shared in the performing of live shows for 2021 was premature. We refuse to put a single fan, whom we love and respect in harms way.

"Please stay safe and we look forward to seeing you all in the Spring of 2022."

Alice's 2022 US tour dates:

January

Friday 28 – Cincinnati OH, ICON Music Center

Saturday 29 – Toledo OH, Stranahan Theater

Monday 31 – Wabash IN, Honeywell Center

February

Thursday 3 – Louisville KY, Palace Theatre

Friday 4 – Cherokee NC, Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center

Saturday 5 – Savannah GA, Johnny Mercer Theatre

Monday 7 – Clearwater FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

Tuesday 8 – Orlando FL, Hard Rock Live

Wednesday 9 to Monday 14 – Monsters of Rock Cruise