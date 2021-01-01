Ozzy Osbourne confirms Zakk Wylde plays on every song of new LP

Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed Zakk Wylde plays guitar on the entirety of his new record.

As well as guest spots from the legendary Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, the heavy metal icon's long-serving guitarist and co-writer is featured on every track on the hotly-awaited follow-up to 2020's 'Ordinary Man'.

Responding to 'The Diary of the Madmen – The Ultimate Ozzy' podcast, who asked during a Facebook Live: “Does Zakk play all of the rhythm guitars on the new album?”, Ozzy replied “Yes Zakk plays on the entire new record. He was home from tour this time unlike when I did 'Ordinary Man'.”

The Black Label Society rocker, 54, previously hinted this was the case when he commented on how surreal it is getting to play rhythm guitar for his "heroes".

He teased: “It definitely sounds slamming.

“The same goes for all the guys – what Tony Iommi played, and then Eric Clapton and Jeff Beck, it’s all killer for sure.

“On those tracks I’m playing rhythm guitar for my heroes … it’s crazy! It sounds awesome and I’m beyond honoured to be doing it.”

Zakk hasn't played in full on an Ozzy record since 2007’s 'Black Rain'.

Andrew Watt is producing again and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins and Robert Trujillo of Metallica have been involved in the new record.

The 'No More Tears' star was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in February last year, and he's credited making his most-recent album with saving his life.

He said previously: "It saved my life, doing that last album.

"[It's better than] sitting on my a** all day waiting for the f****** pandemic to be over. And then you go, 'Oh, yeah, I am a rock and roller. I'd better do an album.'

"You've got all the f****** time in the world to make the best album possible."