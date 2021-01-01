Mark Hoppus performs live for the first time since cancer remission

Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus has performed live for the first time since announcing he is cancer-free.

Over the weekend, the 49-year-old singer was joined by bandmate Travis Barker and musician Kevin 'Thrasher' Gruft for the House of Horrors pay-per-view broadcast, hosted by Barker. The rocker wore a Batman costume while performing three of the band's hits - What's My Age Again?, The Rock Show and Family Reunion.

In September, the bassist announced that he was cancer-free, three months after revealing his diagnosis to the world.

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love," he posted on Instagram. "Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."

In June, Hoppus revealed that he had cancer and had already undergone three months of chemotherapy. Later, he shared that he was diagnosed with stage VI diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, which his mother also battled.