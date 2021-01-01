Elton John provides health update after postponing tour

Elton John has updated fans on his health ahead of his upcoming hip surgery.

In September, the Rocket Man star announced he was postponing the rest of his 2021 tour dates in the U.K. and Europe to 2023 so he could undergo an operation on his hip.

And on Monday, the 74-year-old admitted that he was in constant pain that restricted his mobility, saying that he "can't move sideways". The musician explained that he needed to prioritise the surgery, as he didn't think that his hip would hold up throughout the tour. However, John said he is determined to "make it up to fans" who bought tickets to see him perform.

"I can't move sideways. I can't get in and out of a car. And the decision had to be made, because I wouldn't want to go on stage and give less than 100 per cent. And I don't know - with a year and a half of touring to go - how long my hip would last. It probably wouldn't. So better to get it done now," he explained during an interview on U.K. show Lorraine. "Unfortunately disappoint all the people this year but I'll make it up to them, and I'll be in much better form."

In September, the legendary singer revealed that his hip pain was caused by a fall, writing in a statement, "I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since. Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving."

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is scheduled to resume with the North American leg in January 2022.