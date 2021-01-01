Shakira accidentally dyed hair black before Super Bowl Halftime Show

Shakira suffered a hair dye mishap the night before the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show.

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker wowed fans around the world when she and Jennifer Lopez performed at the U.S. sporting event back in February 2020.

But while rehearsals for the gig went smoothly, in an interview for the November 2021 issue of Glamour magazine, Shakira revealed that she accidentally dyed her hair black just hours before the show.

"You wouldn't believe what happened to me the night before the Super Bowl. My hair is the biggest source of suffering in my life! I couldn't even begin to tell you, things that happen to me only happen to me and my hair," she laughed. "So, I was dyeing my hair the night before the Super Bowl, with the exact same hair dye that I use every time. And that night, my hair decided to turn black! It was (also) my birthday. It was almost midnight. And of course, the next day I had to be up and ready and perfect and fresh. But no, of course there had to be some kind of drama, especially before the Super Bowl! I was freaking out."

In the end, Shakira had to have the black dye stripped out of her locks, and sported her signature honey blonde mane for the event.

But the star was very surprised she had any strands left at all.

"We had to dye it again, using 40 (volume) peroxide water. My scalp got really irritated," the 44-year-old added. "A lot of stuff happened after that... But I tell you something, my hair does really cruel things to me because it's always keeping me on the edge, but it also survives a lot. It's very resilient."