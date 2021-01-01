Jessica Simpson marks four years of sobriety with emotional post

Jessica Simpson has marked four years of sobriety by sharing a raw social media post.

The I Wanna Love You Forever singer took to Instagram on Monday to upload a photo of her looking upset while sitting on a sofa in a pink tracksuit.

In the accompanying caption, Jessica explained that the image represented the moment she had decided to quit drinking alcohol.

"This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I had so much self-discovery to unlock and explore. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity," she began. "Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly, I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward - never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world."

Jessica went on to insist that the past four years have flown by, and the journey wasn't just about accepting that she had been relying on alcohol, but addressing other issues in her personal life.

"There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic. The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self-sabotage," the 41-year-old continued. "The drinking wasn't the issue. I was. I didn't love myself. I didn't respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."

In response, a number of celebrities praised Jessica in the comments section, including the likes of Chelsea Handler, Kyle Richards, and Jaimie Alexander.